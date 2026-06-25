Ms. Lauryn Hill unveils lineup for Diaspora Calling! Music & Arts Festival

Ms. Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the 2026 Global Citizen Live Rio de Janeiro Festival on June 6, 2026, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Ms. Lauryn Hill has revealed the lineup for her Diaspora Calling! Music & Arts Festival in England, which will be hosted by Dave Chappelle.

Slated to take the stage are Erykah Badu, Giggs, Fireboy DML, YG, Zion Marley and more.

Lauryn will also perform alongside Wyclef Jean for a moment celebrating 30 years of the Fugees' second studio album, The Score.

The event, which "celebrates the sounds, stories and cultures that connect generations across the globe," according to an Instagram post, is set for Aug. 7 at The Milton Keynes National Bowl in England.

Tickets go on sale July 3. Fans can now register for presale access.

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