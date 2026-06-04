Ms. Lauryn Hill to receive Living Legend Icon Award at BET Awards 2026

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Living Legend Icon Award will go to Ms. Lauryn Hill when the BET Awards return June 28.

She's been named the recipient of the honor, which recognizes "artists and creators whose body of work has remained essential not because the culture held on to them, but because they never stopped holding on to it," according to a press release.

"Ms. Lauryn Hill is the very definition of a living legend," BET's Connie Orlando said in a statement. "Across every era, she has never chased the moment; she has shaped it. Her artistry redefined what was possible in our music and gave a generation permission to be fearless, spiritual, and free. Her influence is woven into the fabric of the culture, and it is a profound honor to celebrate her legacy on Culture's Biggest Night."

The BET Awards will take place June 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Druski hosting. It will air live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and reair at 8 p.m. PT.

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