Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Tampa

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Tampa, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Ants'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Maribel (lead, female, 18-26)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Senior Assassin'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mason Nelson (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Finlay Cason (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Adonis Ridge (supporting, male, 23-35)

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Cubano'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Al / Alison (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary (+1 more genders), 20-35)

--- Gray (lead, male, 40-70)

--- The "Dead" Body (day player, male, 25-60)

- Roles pay up to: $450

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the short film here

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Bad Date TV

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles (real people, all genders, 21-40)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'A Meaningful Night'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Gabriel (supporting, male, 25-39)

--- Marcus (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Mr. Mitchell (supporting, male, 45-60)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Aftertone'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Ezra (lead, male, 21-39)

--- Kristina (supporting, female, 4-6)

--- Viola (lead, female, 18-35)

- Roles pay up to: $350

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the student film here

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"THE BUSY HOURS" TAMPA FL APPLICANTS " CALLING BOTH REAL-LIFE CAREGIVERS (15 years experience or more) & SERIOUS ACTORS"

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Well Intentioned Caregiver (supporting, female, 30-60)

--- THE DISTRACTED CAREGIVER (supporting, female, 30-58)

--- THE MISMATCHED CAREGIVER (supporting, female, 30-48)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the documentary here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Autonomous'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alistair Mallen (lead, male, 26-40)

--- Maggie Thomas (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Magda Jansen (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'72 Whaler'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hayes (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Quinn (supporting, female, 19-28)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 60-75)

- Roles pay up to: $6,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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NASCAR x Coronado Promo

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Pilot 1 (Rowdy) (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Pilot 2 (Peaches) (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Pilot 3 ('Stache) (supporting, male, 21-30)

- Roles pay up to: $6,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.