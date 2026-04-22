Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Buffalo.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Gainesville

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Gainesville, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Truth Be Told'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nicholas Kemp (lead, male, 40-55)

--- Terri Kemp (lead, female, 36-47)

--- Myron Maxey (lead, male, 32-42)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting locations: Gainesville

- Learn more about the short film here

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'All Saint's Day'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Principal Brian (supporting, male, 30-60)

--- Mr. Lombardi (day player, male, 30-60)

--- Paul (lead, male, 18-25)

- Casting locations: Gainesville

- Learn more about the short film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Blood & Betrayal'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dustin (lead, male, 21-48)

--- Luca (lead, male, 21-38)

--- Tony (lead, male, 21-48)

- Roles pay up to: $3,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'DemonCode'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Saul (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Victor (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Somershire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lucy (supporting, female, 28-35)

--- Monica (supporting, female, 55-65)

--- Ozzie (supporting, male, 65-70)

- Roles pay up to: $747

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'M.A.D.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Damien (supporting, male, 20-29)

--- Hannah (supporting, female, 20-29)

--- Chris (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The King's Daughter'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kelly (lead, female, 26-32)

--- Chris (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Hull (lead, male, 55-65)

- Roles pay up to: $3,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Disputes'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples (lead, 18+)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.