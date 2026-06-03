Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Tampa.

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Available PA'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Toni (lead, male, 27-33)

--- Eva (lead, female, 20-29)

--- Nicole (day player, female, 30-35)

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Port 2026 Extra Episodes

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Models (models, 18+)

--- Actors (supporting, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Romantic Comedy Vertical Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Pedestrian (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $75

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'City of Heat'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Itchy (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Fernandez (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Captain Vega (supporting, female, 22-42)

- Roles pay up to: $1,250

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'What I Barely Have'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Bob (lead, male, 70-90)

--- Sammy (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Tom (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Classroom 9'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ana (lead, female, 16-22)

--- Clara (lead, female, 16-22)

--- Jessy (lead, male, 17-22)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Pu$$Ē'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Sleazy Salesman (lead, male, 37-43)

--- Sobbing Woman (lead, female, 20-26)

--- Woman on the Run (lead, female, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the vertical series here

muratart // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coming of Age Feature Film, Twin Boys

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam (supporting, male, 13-15)

--- Brin (supporting, male, 13-15)

- Roles pay up to: $8,436

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.