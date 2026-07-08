Movies and TV shows casting this week in Miami

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Miami using listings from Casting Networks.

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Movies and TV shows casting this week in Miami

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Unidad De Vida

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Rodrigo Quintana (TBD)

-- Olena Kush (TBD)

-- Dra. Silvia Guánchez (TBD)

-- Mario Montilla (TBD)

-- Indira Quintana (TBD)

-- Bárbara Rivera (TBD)

-- Dr. Elio Cruz (TBD)

-- Jefe Lino Contreras (TBD)

-- Maia Saldívar (TBD)

-- Fernanda Salas (TBD)

-- Estiven Pérez (TBD)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the television series here

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Casting Darling

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Actor (pay not available)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Singles Ready for Love, Risk, and Real Connection

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Voiceover Narrator ($300/day)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Short Film-real Jamaicans Miami & New York

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Jason- Real Jamaican That Speaks Patois ($1200 weekly rate AF included)

-- Serena- Real Jamaican That Speaks Patois ($1200 weekly rate AF included)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

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Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Deli Man Raj (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

-- Mr. Bonanno (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Japanese Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Toshiko ($250/day )

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here