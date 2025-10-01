Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Lost Drill Sergeant Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Army Drill Sergeant (lead, male, 25-40)

--- W.A.S.P. Female Pilots (lead, female, 20-40)

--- ARMY CHAPLAIN (lead, male, 23-40)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mama's Boy'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- 1970s High School Students (background extra, 18-25)

--- 1970s High School Students Aged 13-16 (background extra, 13-16)

--- 1970's BBQ attendees- Tent. Works 7/8 (NonSAG Covered) (background extra, 18-98)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Clifton, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'72 Hours,' Beautiful Guests'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beautiful Guests (background extra, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Hoboken, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'He Named Him Adam'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hal Stephens (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Raynell (supporting, female, 28-32)

--- Pastor Mark (Cameo) (supporting, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $108

- Casting locations: Burbank, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Netflix's Untitled Roommates Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- College Students (background extra, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Crown by Blood'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Victoria (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Alex (lead, 21-28)

--- Steve (lead, 30-43)

- Average hourly rate: $175

- Casting locations: Boca Raton, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Jogger'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

--- Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Norwalk, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Columbus, Georgia; Naples, Florida; Miami, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Night Driver'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 18-100)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Go-Go Dancers/Drag Queens (background extra, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lovers & Angels'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jennifer (lead, female, 23-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Circle in the Sky'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ron (day player, male, 35-60)

--- Kiki Splendid Frederic (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Sty Sydney (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Space Before'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jane (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Max (supporting, male, 20-45)

--- Elena (lead, female, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

