Most popular girl names in the 50s in Florida

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1950s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration.

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Most popular girl names in the 50s in Florida

Perhaps no decade in US history conjures up more imagery of all-American idealism than the 1950s. A politically conservative era, the '50s introduced the world to some of the most enduring cultural touchstones of the USA: milkshakes, Elvis Presley, "I Love Lucy," and sock-hops. One might imagine classic American kids named Jimmy and Susie splitting a hot-fudge sundae at a local soda shop—and you'd actually be historically accurate. James and Susan were in fact two of the most popular names of the decade.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 50s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Joyce

Joyce is a name of Latin origin meaning "lord".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,651

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 173 (#876 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 114,976 (#29 most common name)

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#29. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning "huntress".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,679

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 205 (#764 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 114,275 (#30 most common name)

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#28. Beverly

Beverly is a name of English origin meaning "beaver stream or meadow".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,750

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 83 (#1,446 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 97,785 (#36 most common name)

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#27. Margaret

Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning "pearl".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,777

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 621 (#307 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 149,583 (#23 most common name)

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#26. Gloria

Gloria is a name of Latin origin meaning "glory".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,924

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 272 (#627 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 86,696 (#42 most common name)

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#25. Janet

Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning "God is gracious".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,048

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 46 (#1,961 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 167,519 (#20 most common name)

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#24. Betty

Betty is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "oath of God".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,105

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 45 (#1,975 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 103,196 (#35 most common name)

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#23. Diane

Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning "divine".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,216

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 27 (#2,407 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 210,627 (#17 most common name)

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#22. Janice

Janice is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,228

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 61 (#1,714 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 133,619 (#24 most common name)

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#21. Kathy

Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,258

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 16 (#2,878 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 157,930 (#22 most common name)

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#20. Shirley

Shirley is a name of English origin meaning "bright".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,584

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 67 (#1,647 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 108,807 (#33 most common name)

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#19. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,595

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,601 (#19 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 165,658 (#21 most common name)

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#18. Cheryl

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning "cherry fruit".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,674

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,601 (#19 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 171,390 (#19 most common name)

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#17. Carolyn

Carolyn is a name of German origin meaning "free man".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,678

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 115 (#1,186 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 124,063 (#25 most common name)

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#16. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning "free man".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,073

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 42 (#2,028 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 222,654 (#16 most common name)

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,837

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 122 (#1,137 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 286,812 (#9 most common name)

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#14. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning "all sweetness".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,063

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 100 (#1,293 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 237,395 (#13 most common name)

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#13. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,645

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 162 (#927 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 232,809 (#14 most common name)

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#12. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,711

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 28 (#2,375 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 270,333 (#10 most common name)

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#11. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,923

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 199 (#788 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 332,533 (#8 most common name)

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#10. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 6,076

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 150 (#972 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 251,594 (#12 most common name)

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#9. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning "sword".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 6,118

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 214 (#742 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 209,243 (#18 most common name)

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#8. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning "moon goddess".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,247

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 183 (#842 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 263,429 (#11 most common name)

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#7. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,636

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 163 (#924 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 345,723 (#6 most common name)

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#6. Debra

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,904

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#4,106 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 341,346 (#7 most common name)

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,096

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 98 (#1,311 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 437,773 (#4 most common name)

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#4. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 10,271

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 359 (#497 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 430,541 (#5 most common name)

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#3. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 10,821

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 169 (#898 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 459,686 (#3 most common name)

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#2. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,366

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 726 (#249 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 625,609 (#1 most common name)

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#1. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".

Florida

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,664

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 178 (#861 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 564,363 (#2 most common name)