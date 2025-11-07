The most expensive neighborhoods in Tallahassee

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Tallahassee metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Betton Hills (Tallahassee, FL)

Median sale price

: $557,000 |

Median days on market

: 83 days

1561 Spruce Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32303

- List price: $365,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,217

- See 1561 Spruce Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32303 on Redfin.com

1750 Marston Pl, Tallahassee, FL 32308

- List price: $649,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,773

- See 1750 Marston Pl, Tallahassee, FL 32308 on Redfin.com

2036 Trescott Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308

- List price: $369,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,819

- See 2036 Trescott Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 on Redfin.com

801 Greenbrier Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32308

- List price: $565,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,283

- See 801 Greenbrier Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32308 on Redfin.com

#2. Piedmont (Tallahassee, FL)

Median sale price

: $505,000 |

Median days on market

: 118 days

719 Middlebrooks Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32312

- List price: $6,000,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 9.5 | Square feet: 10,089

- See 719 Middlebrooks Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32312 on Redfin.com

#3. Southwood (Tallahassee, FL)

Median sale price

: $480,000 |

Median days on market

: 48 days

2123 Fernleigh Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311

- List price: $539,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,812

- See 2123 Fernleigh Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com

2351 Maple Leaf Way, Tallahassee, FL 32311

- List price: $1,650,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 4,587

- See 2351 Maple Leaf Way, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com

3052 Indian Grass Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32311

- List price: $514,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,121

- See 3052 Indian Grass Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com

3258 Appleton Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311

- List price: $535,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,592

- See 3258 Appleton Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com

#4. Bull Run (Tallahassee, FL)

Median sale price

: $465,000 |

Median days on market

: 116 days

2503 Ulysses Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312

- List price: $789,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,602

- See 2503 Ulysses Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312 on Redfin.com

2596 Manassas Way, Tallahassee, FL 32312

- List price: $462,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,886

- See 2596 Manassas Way, Tallahassee, FL 32312 on Redfin.com

2605 Antietam Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32312

- List price: $725,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,350

- See 2605 Antietam Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32312 on Redfin.com

5718 Roanoke Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32312

- List price: $765,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,936

- See 5718 Roanoke Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32312 on Redfin.com

#5. Chaires (Tallahassee, FL)

Median sale price

: $440,250 |

Median days on market

: 76 days

3395 Mariana Oaks Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311

- List price: $685,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,223

- See 3395 Mariana Oaks Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com

7641 Talley Ann Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,430

- See 7641 Talley Ann Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com

8160 Elysian Way, Tallahassee, FL 32311

- List price: $548,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,822

- See 8160 Elysian Way, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com

9249 Oakfair Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32317

- List price: $665,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,830

- See 9249 Oakfair Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.