'Moses the Black' gets official release date

Omar Epps stars as a Chicago gangster in the upcoming movie Moses the Black, which now has an official release date. Fathom Entertainment announced that it is set to release on Jan. 30, 2026.

Moses the Black is inspired by the story of the titular fourth century monk and saint, who transformed his life after years of being a violent gang leader. Omar will take on the role of Chicago gang leader Malik while serving as executive producer alongside Wiz Khalifa, 50 Cent and more.

Wiz also appears in the film as 2wo-3ree, the head of Malik's young crew, while Quavo portrays Straw, the leader of a rival gang competing against Malik's team for power. Chukwudi Iwuji plays St. Moses the Black.

“This film is about redemption and real change. It’s raw, it’s emotional, and it’s powerful. I can’t wait for audiences to see it,” 50 Cent says in a statement.

Fathom Entertainment CEO Ray Nutt adds it's "an action-packed drama" and "heart-pounding story" that was made to be seen on the big screen.

Fans can sign up on Fathom Entertainment's website for information about Moses the Black, for which tickets will become available on Dec. 19.

Alexandros Potter produced the film with Yelena Popovic for Simeon Entertainment on behalf of Simeon Faith.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.