Minneapolis mayor announces weeklong celebration honoring Prince

Musician Prince is seen on stage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005, in Los Angeles, California. Prince was honored with the Vanguard Award. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has declared a weeklong celebration honoring Prince in his hometown. Prince Celebration Week kicked off Monday and will come to an end on Sunday.

"There are few artists as connected to a city as Prince is to Minneapolis," Mayor Frey said in a statement. "His music, style, and creativity helped define who we are and how the world sees us. Prince Celebration Week gives us the opportunity to celebrate the hometown legend who made purple our unofficial city color and put Minneapolis on the map in a way no one else could."

The week features a variety of events, including the Prince Celebration 10th Anniversary Kickoff Party featuring DJ Lenka Paris and special guest Chaka Khan; the Prince Celebration of Life 10th Year Anniversary Concert with Miguel, Bilal, Tevin Campbell and others; and the Prince Celebration Block Party and inaugural Prince Sing-Along featuring performances by CeeLo Green, among others.

Additional activities include food drives, Paisley Park open houses and a lighting of the Minneapolis skyline in purple in honor of Prince's life and legacy.

The full schedule and programming details can be found on PrinceCelebration2026.com.

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