Miguel looks forward to more collaborations with J. Cole: 'He's not going anymore, and I'm not going anywhere'

Though Miguel and J. Cole already have a few songs together, it seems the possibility of a future collaboration is a "Sure Thing." Speaking with Billboard News' In-Conversation, Miguel describes why he and Cole have worked so well together.

“I come from underground hip-hop, which is a big part of my development and career. A lot of that started with my education, love for hip-hop and deep, true lyricism," says Miguel. "Those things, I think, informed how easy it was for Cole and me to make music, and I think with the grace of everything, I look forward to many, many more because he’s not going anymore, and I’m not going anywhere.”

He also shared that the two have "definitely talked about going back and forth on production and fun concepts" for a possible EP, noting the process of putting it together seems to be a matter of timing.

Another collaboration between Miguel and Cole would add to their running list of tracks, including "Power Trip," "Come Through and Chill" and of course their first collab, “All I Want Is You,” which appears on Miguel's debut album of the same name.

Reflecting on the journey from then to now, Miguel says, “You think about how much time it took to get that album out and what it took to get there in terms of cycles, growth, challenges, failures and learning experiences. To have all of the blessings between that point and this point in my career is beautiful. It’s a trip.”

Fifteen years later, Miguel is working on his upcoming album, giving fans a taste of his new era with "Always Time."

"Where I take my fans will be about the truths I’m finally comfortable sharing with you," he says.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.