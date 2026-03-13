'Michael' soundtrack to release in Apri

With the new Michael Jackson biopic comes an accompanying soundtrack. Michael: Songs from the Motion Picture features 13 songs spanning from MJ's start as a member of The Jackson 5 to hits from his solo career. Songs include "I'll Be There," "Billie Jean," "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough," "Human Nature" and "Bad."

The soundtrack, now available for preorder, will arrive on April 24. It will be available on streaming services, as well as physical formats including a cassette, CD and two-LP set either pressed on black, crystal clear or colored vinyl.

Starring MJ's nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, as well as Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo, Michael tells the story of Michael Jackson's life beyond the music. It will premiere in theaters on April 24.

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