'Mia' testifies in Sean Combs' trial about the first time he allegedly sexually assaulted her

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

"Mia," a former employee of Sean Combs' who is testifying under a pseudonym, took the witness stand Thursday at his sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

"Mia" testified that she worked for Combs first as a personal assistant and then as a director of development and acquisitions for his film business.

She testified that the first time Combs allegedly sexually assaulted her was a few months into her job as his personal assistant, while they were at the Plaza Hotel in New York for his 40th birthday.

"Did you ever want to engage in sexual activity with Mr. Combs?" prosecutor Madison Smyser asked.

Looking down, "Mia" softly testified that she did not.

Combs had rented the Penthouse and asked to speak with "Mia" alone in the kitchen, she told the court.

“He was saying what a good job I was doing and that I didn’t have to be nervous or scared to come to him,” "Mia" testified. “He said he noticed I was doing a great job, sort of like, ‘We’re going to be working closer together.’

"Mia" testified that Combs gave her two shots of alcohol. “I remember thinking, like, whoa, did I not eat or something, because they affected me, like, I felt like they hit me kinda hard,” "Mia" testified. “I was in my 20s in New York and two shots would not have made me feel that way.”

According to her testimony, "Mia" said she remembered standing against a wall.

“All of a sudden his face got closer, my eyes couldn’t focus on his face because it was so close,” "Mia" told the court. “He put his arm next to my head against the wall and leaned in to kiss me and put his other hand up the side of my dress.”

That alleged incident was not the only time that Combs made an unwanted sexual advance to her, "Mia" told the court.

In hushed tones, with her head down and through frequent sobs and tears, "Mia" testified that Combs allegedly raped her inside his home on Beverly Grove Drive in Los Angeles.

According to her testimony, she was asleep in her room on the bottom bunk – she previously testified Combs did not allow her to lock her door – when she remembered waking to “the weight of a person on top of me,” allegedly Combs.

"Mia" told the court that she remembered Combs “telling me ‘shh’” and “using one hand to get his pants off.”

Haltingly, "Mia" told the court that Combs "put himself inside me.” She then broke down in sobs.

"Mia" testified, “I just froze. I didn’t react.”

"Mia" told the jury that she felt “terrified and confused and ashamed and scared.”

Another time, "Mia" testified, she was packing things in a bedroom closet when Combs entered and allegedly forced her to give him oral sex.

"Mia" took rapid breaths between words and phrases, testifying that she “always” worried about being physically hurt or having her reputation tarnished by Combs.

“I didn’t want to die or get hurt,” "Mia" testified. She told the court she also worried Combs would “fire me and twist the story into making me look like a threat.”

Asked why she did not tell Combs "no," "Mia" testified, “I couldn’t tell him no about a sandwich. I couldn’t tell him no about anything.”

"Mia" told the court that she did “absolutely not” want to be talking about the sexual assaults she alleged Sean Combs committed against her, but that “I have to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and also I have a moral obligation because when you’re scared into silence, these things continue to happen to others.”

"Mia" told the court that the alleged sexual assaults by Combs were “the most traumatizing, worst thing that has ever happened to me."

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.