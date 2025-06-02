'Mia' concludes testimony: 'It’s the worst thing I ever had to talk about'

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

After a lengthy and contentious defense cross-examination of "Mia," federal prosecutors sought to reframe the social media posts filled with flattering descriptions of Sean Combs, which the defense attempted to use to try to undermine "Mia's" testimony.

"Did you post on social media as part of your job?" prosecutor Madison Smyser asked on re-direct examination.

“Yes,” "Mia" testified, asserting that authoring positive posts about Combs' various enterprises, and Combs himself, were part of her job.

“Was it indeed part of your job to manage all of PD’s social media presence?” Smyser asked, referring to Combs.

“Yes,” "Mia" told the court, adding that if she did not do her job, “I would be screamed at, humiliated, and my job would be threatened.”

"Mia" testified under re-direct that her Instagram posts were “like the highlight reel” of Combs and not meant to be about the downside of working for him.

"Is that why you didn't post about Mr. Combs slamming Cassie's head into a bed frame?" Smyser asked, referring to former Combs girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

“Yes,” "Mia" testified.

“Is that why you didn’t post about Mr. Combs throwing a computer at your head?” Smyser asked, referring to "Mia's" previous testimony about an alleged incident.

“Yes,” "Mia" testified.

“Is that why you didn’t post about Mr. Combs sexually assaulting you?”

“Yes,” "Mia" told the court.

"Mia" testified that she made a scrapbook filled with articles about Combs to make him happy for his birthday. “When he was happy, I was safe,” Mia testified.

Smyser asked "Mia" to clarify why she met so often with federal prosecutors, which the defense questioned.

“I met with the government so much in order to understand my story and because I was so terrified and I was learning at the same time,” she told the court, clarifying that she was “terrified of Puff.”

"Mia" testified she has never been able to talk about her claim that Combs sexually assaulted her without looking down: “It’s the worst thing I ever had to talk about in my life,” she told the court.

“Do you want to be here talking about this today?” Smyser asked.

"Mia" testified that she did not but felt she had to. “I can’t look my niece and my goddaughters in the eyes and ever advise them in the future if they happen to be in this situation,” she testified.

There was no re-cross-examination. "Mia's" testimony is now over.

