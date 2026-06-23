Meek Mill to perform at hometown concert celebrating America's 250th anniversary

Meek Mill is celebrating America's 250th anniversary in his hometown, where he is set to perform at the One Philly: Unity Concert For America.

The event will take place July 4, with fellow Philly natives Will Smith, DJ Jazzy, Jill Scott and State Property also on the lineup. The Roots, which formed in the city, are also set to perform, along with Christina Aguilera, Jordan Davis, Seal and others.

Free for all those who want to attend, One Philly: Unity Concert For America — hosted by Wanda Sykes — is expected to be the biggest concert celebrating 250 years of America, according to a press release.

The event will feature six hours' worth of live entertainment, food from different parts of Philadelphia, immersive experiences, appearances from Million Dollaz Worth of Game's Gillie Da King and Wallo267, and a fireworks finale over the Philadelphia Museum of Art skyline.

Gates open at 3 p.m. ET, with the main concert taking place from 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. ET. The fireworks finale will take place at 11:45 p.m. ET.

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