Meagan Good is ready to be a mom, and it's partly thanks to 'Harlem'

Now that love and marriage are out the way, Meagan Good is ready for the baby in a baby carriage. Speaking to Us Weekly, she says she's prepared to have kids with husband Jonathan Majors.

"I definitely am ready to have kids now. And then, my partner [is] someone I want to really do it with, and get excited about doing it with, and who is a phenomenal father already, but now we can do it together," she says of Jonathan, who has a 12-year-old daughter from a past relationship.

She also credits her enthusiasm to her Harlem character, Camille, who didn't want to have kids but ended the series as a mother.

"I always knew that I wanted to be a mother,” Good explains. “But I’d have to ask myself, ‘Is that because I felt like I should want that?’ And then there were times where I wasn’t sure, and I was like, ‘Am I pushing back against it because I don’t like people telling me what I’m supposed to want?’"

Being able to go through Camille's journey, however, gave Meagan the clarity that she needed.

"It definitely made me excited to go, ‘OK, now that I’ve explored and unpacked so much through my character in more ways than one, now I get to go, ‘Yeah, I think this actually makes me super ready,’” she says.

Meagan also dished on her life as a newlywed, which she told Us is "pretty amazing."

"I'm just really happy. He’s very silly," she says. "He always falls asleep in the middle of movies. I love doing adventures with him."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.