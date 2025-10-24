Master P says No Limit and Cash Money Verzuz is 'gon' be good'

Percy Miller aka Master P performs with The Soul Rebels during 2025 NOLA Funk Fest at Spanish Plaza on October 18, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Ahead of the return of Verzuz, Master P is teasing that the showdown between his No Limit Records and Cash Money Records is going to be worth watching.

"Y'all got to come to the show, man," he said in an interview with Complex's Jordan Rose. "The soldiers gon' be in the building. I'm just telling y'all. No Limit has been around a long time."

“It’s gon’ be good,” he continued. “That’s the only thing I can tell y’all. It’s gon’ be crazy. You just never know who gon’ show up with No Limit.”

The last Verzuz battle last took place in June 2022, when Mario and Omarion went back and forth and highlighted their discographies. The competition series briefly went on hiatus as founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz handled a legal dispute with Triller. It will return with the Cash Money and No Limit showdown, which P says will simultaneously celebrate the city of New Orleans.

"We're still able to get together, get on stage, and do this and celebrate the city of New Orleans. We've been celebrating each other for a long time and to be able to do this with Cash Money, we definitely gotta celebrate them," Master P told Complex. "We definitely two companies that came up in New Orleans and created empires. So my hats go off to Birdman and Cash Money, as well as my No Limit army, all my soldiers, everybody that represented us for so long."

The event will take place Saturday in Las Vegas as part of ComplexCon 2025.

