Masego announces Fix Your Face Tour

Masego has announced more than 40 dates for his upcoming Fix Your Face Tour.

The tour is set to kick off on Aug. 4 in Dallas and wrap up on Sept. 16 in LA, with a European leg scheduled to follow.

During the tour, Masego will perform music from his forthcoming project while offering fans a more personal look at the man behind the music.

An artist presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by additional presales throughout the week. General ticket sales start Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for early access through Masego’s website.

"This is not a drill!!! I am leaving the comfort of my home and coming city to city. You gon' pull up on me or what?" he wrote on Instagram. "See you soon."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.