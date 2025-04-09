Mary J. Blige's 'My Life' to be inducted into National Recording Registry's 2025 class

Mary J. Blige's 1994 album, My Life, is one of the 25 sounds selected by the National Recording Registry for preservation, coming in the top 10 of public nominations.

“My favorite lyric from the ‘My Life’ album is ‘Life can be only what you make of it,’” Mary told the Library of Congress.

My Life will be inducted alongside Miles Davis' 1970 album B****** Brew, "I've Got the Music in Me" by Thelma Houston & Pressure Cooker, the original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton and more.

"These are the sounds of America – our wide-ranging history and culture. The National Recording Registry is our evolving nation's playlist," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement. "The Library of Congress is proud and honored to select these audio treasures worthy of preservation, including iconic music across a variety of genres, field recordings, sports history and even the sounds of our daily lives with technology."

Robbin Ahrold, chair of the National Recording Preservation Board, added, "This year's National Recording Registry list is an honor roll of superb American popular music from the wide-ranging repertoire of our great nation, from Hawaii to Nashville, from iconic jazz tracks to smash Broadway musicals, from Latin superstars to global pop sensations – a parade of indelible recordings spanning more than a century."

