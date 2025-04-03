Marvin Gaye tribute show taking place in Atlanta

Marvin Gaye's music and legacy are being celebrated via a musical production.

The Evolution of My Brother Marvin Tribute Show, co-produced by his sister Zeola Gaye, will go down at The Buckhead Theatre on Thursday, April 3, the day after what would have been his 86th birthday.

Chae Stephen will help to honor the music icon, as he portrays him in the production.

The Evolution of My Brother Marvin Tribute Show arrives on the heels of the recently released deluxe edition of Marvin's 1974 album Marvin Gaye Live! It features, for the first time, the complete version of the performance in Oakland that marked his reemergence after he took a five-year hiatus following the onstage collapse and eventual death of his duet partner Tammi Terrell. Also included are the original nine songs, which will be released on streaming services for the first time, as well as four new tracks: "Flying High (In the Friendly Sky)," "Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)," "Come Get To This" and "Keep Gettin' It On."

