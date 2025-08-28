Mariah Carey reveals 'Here For It All' track list

Cover of Mariah Carey's 'Here for it All'/Ethan James Green

Mariah Carey has revealed the track list for her upcoming album, Here For It All, which drops Sept. 26.

After first teasing fans with hints about the tracks via her Instagram Story, Mimi shared the full list in a post on Instagram, revealing that the album features guest appearances by Anderson .Paak on a track called "Play This Song" and The Clark Sisters on a tune called "Jesus I Do."

She captioned the post "Can't wait for you to hear it!!#TheEraOfMi"

Mariah has already released two songs from the album, “Type Dangerous” and “Sugar Sweet.”

Here For It All is Mimi's 16th studio album and her first since 2018's Caution. It is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list:

"Mi"

"Play This Song" feat. Anderson .Paak

"Type Dangerous"

"Sugar Sweet"

"In Your Feelings"

"Nothing Is Impossible"

"Confetti & Champagne"

"I Won't Allow It"

"My Love"

"Jesus I Do" feat. The Clark Sisters

"Here For It All"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.