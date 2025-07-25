Mariah Carey releases new song 'Sugar Sweet' following 'Kimmel' appearance

Mariah Carey has a sweet treat for fans: She's released another new song off her upcoming 16th studio album called "Sugar Sweet," featuring Shenseea and Kehlani.

The song, according to a press release, combines Mariah’s “signature songwriting,” Shenseea’s “vibrant dance energy” and Kehlani’s “soothing R&B vocals.” It follows her first single from this new era, “Type Dangerous.”

Just before the song dropped, Mariah made an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an interview with guest host Fortune Feimster. Mariah discussed the viral moment when she autographed Rihanna's breast at her Christmas Time tour show in Brooklyn last December.



Feimster joked, "I hope she got that tattooed on her booby," to which Mariah replied, "She said she was going to, but somehow I don't think so."

Here For It All, Mariah's first new album in seven years, drops Sept. 26.

