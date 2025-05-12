Lionel Richie announces dates for 'Truly' book tour

Lionel Richie is going on tour, but not to play music.

The R&B star has announced on social media that he'll be going on a book tour to promote his upcoming memoir, Truly, which will be released Sept. 30.

"My highly anticipated memoir is here this fall, and I can’t wait to celebrate it with you all!" he shared. "Catch me on book tour for a one-of-a-kind event, where I’ll be talking about my no-holds-barred memoir."

Lionel adds that the tour will feature him "in conversation with surprise guests," noting, "I’ll share my intimate, deep, and candid moments."

Lionel Richie An Evening With Friends consists of four dates: Sept. 29 in New York, Oct. 1 in Austin, Oct. 2 in Las Vegas and Oct. 6 in Los Angeles. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time and include a copy of the book.

