Ledisi hopes to make everyone 'feel good about life' on Love You Too Tour

Ledisi's Love You Too Tour with Marsha Ambrosius is a plan finally coming to fruition. Ledisi tells ABC Audio she's long desired to hit the road with her friend and decided to make it happen following the release of her latest album, The Crown.

"I did it professionally and asked my management to ask her if she wants to go on tour with me, and she said yes, so I'm very excited to have her," Ledisi says. "It's gonna be fun, and she can sing, man."

The Love You Too Tour kicked off on Saturday in support of The Crown, which features "BLKWMN" and "Love You Too," two songs she's eager to perform onstage.

"I'm just excited to go on tour again with this project and then sing some of my other records, but it's just being able to sing live in this climate," Ledisi shares. "I hope it makes everyone feel better, feel good about life and living and making it work the best way we can."

While she doesn't necessarily have preshow rituals, Ledisi says there are some must-bring wellness items that she carries with her as she travels from city to city, like her massager and a yoga mat.

"It gets crazy meeting people all the time and then getting onstage and then getting from bus to bus and state to state. So I'm always thinking about things that make me feel better to calm me," she says. She also uses the time before her performances to prepare and write out the ways in which her shows can improve.

"I'm so particular about the show. I put my heart and soul in that," she says.

The next stop on the Love You Too Tour is Friday in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

