Khadeen Indréa, RonReaco Lee talk developing chemistry for 'Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas'

Khadeen Indréa and RonReaco Lee play a married couple in Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas, and it didn't take long for them to develop chemistry. Turns out they had already known each other before they worked together on the show.

“We knew each other because our kids went to school together for a time. And so I could see them at school. We see them around the area. We don't live far from each other. So we had met before,” RonReaco tells ABC Audio, adding they still had a chat on Zoom before working together on set.

Though RonReaco doesn't believe the Zoom call impacted their chemistry and performance, Khadeen says the mere discovery that she'd be working alongside him was motivation enough to bring her A game.

"It felt great for this to be like my first big series regular gig to be alongside somebody like RonReaco who just is a seasoned vet who's an amazing actor and just an awesome human,” Khadeen says. She adds, “He gave me everything that I needed in all of those scenes.”

RonReaco praised Khadeen's portrayal of Geneva, noting, “Nobody's going to believe this is your first go at it.”

RonReaco plays Geneva's husband, William, in the show, which airs Thursdays on BET+.

