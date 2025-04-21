Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Grand National Tour: SZA nearly falls, Kendrick mocks Drake's 'Family Matters' ad-lib

Kendrick Lamar and SZA kicked off their Grand National Tour Saturday night in Minneapolis, and they're already making headlines.

SZA nearly suffered a fall onstage while performing the Lana cut "Diamond Boy (DTM)." SZA had attempted to wrap her legs around a male backup dancer but got one of her legs stuck. As they tried to move, they lost balance and stumbled a bit, before SZA recovered and continued on with the performance.

As for Kendrick, fans noted he took a dig at Drake during the tour's opening show. In a prerecorded skit that played at U.S. Bank Stadium, he's seen talking to an attorney who asks him about "Sunday, Feb. 9." "I don't keep up with the dates," K. Dot says, to which the attorney replies, "Ok, does this ring a bell? Drop. Drop. Drop. Drop," a reference to the ad-libs on Drake's "Family Matters."

K. Dot went on to perform "Not Like Us," as well as “tv off" and “peekaboo," with SZA performing "Kill Bill," “Snooze," “All the Stars” and more.

In other K. Dot news, Hypebeast reports Kendrick has teamed with Chanel for a new eyewear campaign. He also appears in the new Lose More. Win More. ad campaign by Gatorade, soundtracked by his song "peekaboo." "How much are you willing to lose?" Kendrick asks in the ad before talking about the history between Gatorade and the 1965 University of Florida football team. He's seen in the clip with beads of orange-colored-Gatorade sweat on his face.

