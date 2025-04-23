Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 10 nominations for 2025 American Music Awards

The nominations for the 2025 American Music Awards have been announced, and Kendrick Lamar leads the pack. He's secured 10 nods, including artist of the year, album of the year for GNX, song of the year for "Not Like Us" and collaboration of the year for "Luther" featuring SZA, who herself is nominated for six awards.

With his nominations, K. Dot has the opportunity to tie with Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards won in one single year — but only if he sweeps in all his categories.

Future, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, PartyNextDoor, Usher, Chris Brown, Drake, Eminem, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Bryson Tiller, Tyler, The Creator and more will also have the chance to walk away as winners, as will Doechii, Tommy Richman and Tyla, who have received nods as first-time nominees.

The AMAs will take place May 25, airing live from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with Jennifer Lopez performing and taking on hosting duties. It will be available to watch on CBS and will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Fans can vote for most categories from now until May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Votes for collaboration of the year and social song of the year will close during the broadcast.

