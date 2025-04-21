Ken Carson lands first #1 on 'Billboard' 200 with 'More Chaos'

There's a new sheriff in town, and it's his first time at the top of the chart. Ken Carson has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 on the list dated April 26, accomplishing the feat with his latest album, More Chaos.

The album earned 59,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 18, according to Luminate, with 82% or 48,500 units driven by streaming activity. Though it's the smallest weekly sum for a #1 album since May 2022, it's Carson's highest-charting effort to date. He is now the third act in 2025 to get their first #1 on the Billboard 200.

With More Chaos, Carson beat out previous chart-topper Music by Playboi Carti, which now sits at #7. Others in the top 10 include Kendrick Lamar's GNX at # 2, SZA's SOS at #3, and Drake and PartyNextDoor's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at #5.

