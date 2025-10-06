Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny are engaged: 'We're still floating'

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at Hollywood Palladium on March 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ryan Destiny is not only a Star, she's a fiancée. She and her partner, Keith Powers, announced the news on Sunday in a joint Instagram post.

“engaged to the love of my life," they wrote in the caption, also sharing photos from their engagement shoot. The pictures captured the two hugging and staring into each other's eyes, with Keith lifting Ryan up in one of the shots.

Their announcement was met with congratulatory messages from Chlöe, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Dreezy, Michael Rainey Jr. and more.

"Thank you for all the beautiful messages and love,” Ryan wrote on her Instagram Story. “Truly. A whirlwind of love all around.” She also thanked the people behind the photos "for going on a literal quest with us."

“Not your normal engagement shoot," she added. “Some of the most patient, kind, talented & beautiful humans I know. Appreciate you so much.”

Keith also expressed his gratitude for the messages they've received, writing, "we're overwhelmed by the love. thank you for all the encouraging messages and support. it means everything fr."

Keith and Ryan met in 2015, dated and briefly split in 2022 before rekindling their flame a year later. By 2024, Keith had started planning the proposal. "Things came up along the way, and I had to keep pushing it back. It made me a bit anxious, but I never questioned God's timing," Keith said in an interview with Essence.

The couple say the engagement "was really intimate and tender" and note they're "still floating" from the moment. With a wedding in the future, their goal is to approach the planning "with intention, patience, and communication.”

They teased, "We always talk about having one of our favorite artists blessing us with a song or two. A dream. We’ll see."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!