Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle to perform at 2026 MLB All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson performs at the 51st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: A Tribute Celebrating Eddie Murphy at Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jennifer Hudson and Patti LaBelle have been tapped as entertainment for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game pregame festivities, which celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

Jennifer will perform her rendition of "America the Beautiful," accompanied by the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps with orchestral support from the Philly Pops. Patti will close the ceremony with the national anthem, joined by the Military District of Washington Joint Chorus and the West Point Band.

Boyz II Men are also set to appear, while actor Miles Teller will narrate a tribute highlighting baseball's influence on American life.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 14.

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