Janet Jackson inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame, says 'Rhythm Nation 1814' still resonates

Janet Jackson accepts an award onstage during the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala 2026 at The Beverly Hilton on May 08, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814 album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame Saturday. Reflecting on the achievement, she said in a speech that the 1989 album continues to resonate in 2026.

"Rhythm Nation still resonates on a deep and profound level. It's an ongoing force that fights bigotry and promotes understanding. It cannot be stopped," she said. "It's simply too strong and too positive. Rhythm Nation is a movement of people of all ages and backgrounds seeking to give and receive love, free of judgment."

She noted her hope for the album, which “transcends all borders, nationalities and faiths,” is "that we might live in a world free of fear and despair.”

"The prayer driving this Rhythm Nation remains the same, exactly the same, that peace prevails," Janet said. "Peace the world over, peace among nations, peace in our neighborhoods, peace in our homes. May the music of Rhythm Nation continue to bring us together in peace and may that peace allow us to celebrate this precious gift of life that God has given us."

Among the other albums inducted into the Hall of Fame class were Paid in Full by Eric B. and Rakim, Maggot Brain by Funkadelic — featuring George Clinton, who was joined by Erykah Badu and Blackbyrd McKnight for a performance of "Can You Get to That" — and 2Pac's All Eyez on Me, which E.D.I. Mean accepted on behalf of the late rapper.

"Thank you to the Recording Academy for this incredible honor," E.D.I. said during his speech. "I'm sure Tupac is smiling big and saying, 'I told you I was a legend.'"

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