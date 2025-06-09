'Jane' testifies in Sean Combs' trial that she almost fainted after Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

(NOTE LANGUAGE) An ex-girlfriend of Sean Combs, testifying under the pseudonym "Jane," took the witness stand Monday as the fifth week of testimony begins in Combs' federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

She told the court she almost fainted when Cassie Ventura filed her 2023 civil lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual assault.

“In fact, I think I did,” "Jane" testified.

"Why?" prosecutor Maurene Comey asked.

"Jane" began to sob. “Because there was three specific pages that bore a harrowing resemblance to what I was experiencing,” she testified. “These pages resembled my own experience.”

“I was bewildered. I was just in shock,” "Jane" testified. “I just reacted like, I can’t believe I’m reading my own story.”

"Jane" told the court that she exchanged text messages with Combs about the lawsuit.

In one of her messages to Combs, "Jane" wrote, “I feel like I’m reading my own sexual trauma.”

The jury also heard a recording of a phone call from Combs to "Jane" on Nov. 19, 2023, four days after Ventura's lawsuit was filed. Federal prosecutors said the audio was taken from former Combs chief of staff Kristina Khorram's phone after it was seized at the airport in Miami. "Jane" testified that she didn't know that the phone call was being recorded.

“This is when I need you to be there for me,” Combs is heard saying in the recording. “You know we did all that s*** together.”

"Jane" interrupted Combs. “Who’s there for me when I have these f***** up things in my head?” "Jane" is heard saying. “I’m feeling so manipulated. What do I do with that feeling? Who’s there for me?”

Combs said, “Let’s get through this together.”

The jury heard a second recording of a call Combs made to "Jane" 22 minutes later.

“I need your friendship right now,” Combs is heard saying. “I can’t even talk on the phone. Please don’t send no texts.”

“I just needed to tell you that I need your friendship,” Combs is heard saying. “You know you ain't got to worry about nothing else, you feel me?”

"Jane" testified that she believed Combs was referring to her rent, which he was paying.

"Jane" also testified she was with Combs when the video of him attacking Ventura first appeared on television in May 2024.

“I remember we were sleeping and one of the sons knocked on the door and said that something happened and then I was just by myself,” "Jane" told the court. “I went downstairs and could see everyone speaking amongst each other.”

She told the court that she saw Combs huddling with his team and his family to come up with a response.

"Jane" told the court that Combs showed her the final draft of a statement he had prepared in response to the video's release. She said she "felt that it was more heartfelt and I thought it was a good enough apologetic letter, given the circumstances.”

"Jane" told the court that she talked to Combs about what she saw in the video and he told her “that was the only time they had physical violence like that.”

"Jane" then testified that she left Miami for Los Angeles, where she remembered seeing Combs' Instagram post that said, in part, "My behavior on the video is inexcusable."

“I didn’t feel it was genuine,” she said, referring to the post.

"Jane" told the court that after she watched Combs pledge in the post to become a “better man,” she next saw him on June 18, 2024, and confronted him about a woman he had allegedly been with on a recent trip.

“I said, ‘You’re a pedophile,’” "Jane" testified. The woman he had been with was over 18, she told the court, but added that she “felt like he was 25 or 27 years her senior.”

Continuing her testimony, "Jane" said Combs "bent over and I pushed his head on the counter.”

She then told the court that she started throwing candles and retreated to her bedroom, shouting, “Just leave, just leave” when Combs allegedly kicked open the door. She told the court she went into the bathroom, whereupon Combs allegedly kicked the bathroom door “literally off the hinges.”

"Jane" told the court that Combs “kicked me on the back of my thigh,” causing her to fall. “He put me in a chokehold on the ground, and I couldn’t breathe,” she testified, and also allegedly lifted her by her neck.

"Jane" told the court she managed to escape for about two hours before she returned to the residence, thinking he would be gone. She testified Combs was still there and kicked open the guest bedroom door, after which she ran to the patio.

“I remember that I punched him and he punched me,” "Jane" told the jury. “After that, I remember I ran into the backyard, kept saying ‘leave me alone’ and went into a deep part of the backyard.”

"Jane" testified that Combs punched and kicked her while she was balled up on the ground, grabbed her by the hair and arm and dragged her toward the house.

Inside the house, "Jane" testified, she noticed Combs’ phone.

“I took his phone and I ended up calling the girl I assumed he was with,” "Jane" told the court, adding that “Sean was holding me down and making me listen to her insults.”

In a bathroom later, "Jane" testified, she noticed two welts on her forehead and a black eye forming. She told the court that she went to take a shower, at which time Combs allegedly slapped her face three times, causing her to lose her balance.

“Sean said, 'just put some ice on it and put an outfit on,'” "Jane" testified.

She testified she covered her bruises with makeup and swept her hair over her black eye and performed oral sex on a male escort named Anton.

"Jane" told the jury she visited Combs in Miami at the end of July 2024 and he gave her "liquid molly" to have "high octane" sex with an escort named Paul.

Her final trip to see Combs in Miami occurred in August 2024.

She did not see Combs after that but texted with him prior to his arrest. In one message, in September 2024, Combs invited "Jane" to New York. She did not go because “he got arrested.”

"Jane" has been in therapy for about three months, she told the jury.

“Have you ever filed a lawsuit against Sean?” Comey asked. “No,” she replied.

“Sitting here today how do you feel about Sean now?” Comey asked. “I just pray for his continued healing and I pray for peace for him,” "Jane" responded.

"Jane’s" direct examination is over. Court is adjourned for the day.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

