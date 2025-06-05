'Jane' takes the stand in Sean Combs' sex trafficking trial, details first freak-off

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

An alleged sex trafficking victim of Sean Combs' who is testifying under the pseudonym "Jane" took the witness stand Thursday at Combs' trial.

She testified that she met Combs during a girls trip to Miami, and he invited the group to his house on Star Island, Miami Beach.

Their first official date happened in January 2021 and lasted five days, according to "Jane's" testimony.

A month after their first date, Combs took "Jane" to Turks and Caicos, according to her testimony.

“I was very open about, that I was a single mother. For work, I was on social media, I call myself a content creator. I was advertising brands on my social media,” "Jane" told the court.

She testified that Combs told her he would send $10,000 to make up for the money she lost by being on the trip and not online.

"Jane" alleged Combs also gave her the drug ecstasy, and they "started using the L word.”

"Jane" told the court that her relationship with Combs lasted until his arrest in 2024 on the charges for which he's being tried.

Over the first half of 2021, according to "Jane's" testimony, Combs would fly her to Miami. He eventually helped pay for her to move to Los Angeles, she told the court.

According to "Jane's" testimony, the two of them would use the drugs ecstasy, molly, cocaine and ketamine “whenever we would start having sex.”

She testified she learned a lot about what Combs preferred, sexually.

She began crying when a prosecutor asked her about an alleged incident from May 2021, bowing her head and dabbing her eyes.

"Jane" told the court that Combs initiated “fantasy talk” while they were high on drugs.

“He would just search specific things on these websites and in the middle of being high he really wanted me to fantasize or really talk about other men and this type of roleplay about other men,” "Jane" testified. “He started saying I could make this fantasy a reality if you’d like to have that happen.”

"Jane" told the court that she agreed, “Because it seemed like he wanted that and it was really turning him on,” but added that she did not expect it would happen that night.

“I remember I went to the restroom and when I came back out, Sean was staring at his phone really seriously. He just looked really serious at his phone. He said we can make that happen tonight,” "Jane" testified. “I was like, tonight? I was taken aback, a bit surprised but like, OK."

Within a couple of hours, "Jane" testified, they were in a room at the Faena Hotel in Miami.

“I saw the assistants setting up this room. There were beverages. The lights were already red. There was bustle of getting this room ready,” "Jane" recalled to the court. “He just told me there was somebody coming and just to relax, this will be something fun.”

In walked a man named Don, from an escort agency, "Jane" testified.

“My legs were crossed, my arms were crossed, I had the robe on," "Jane" testified. “Don came closer to me and started touching me, touching my leg, trying to make me feel comfortable and I started touching him.”

Jane told the court that Combs “was watching and touching himself.”

"Jane" testified she asked Don to wear a condom but Combs did not want him to. “He just said, ‘Why? These guys are safe. They get tested all the time. They’re some of the cleanest people,’” "Jane" told the court she recalled Combs saying.

"Jane" testified that she felt exhilarated when the encounter was over: “I had done something I had never done before.”

"Jane" told the court that she thought the encounter would be a one-time thing. “I didn’t think we would be doing that again like that,” she testified. “After that night I figured it would be something we did that one time.”

For the next three years, "Jane" told the court, Combs made her have sex with other men 90% of their time together.

"Jane," who is testifying under a pseudonym, told the court that she and Combs referred to their sexual encounters involving other men as “debauchery” or “hotel nights."

After a few hotel nights, "Jane" testified, she told Combs she didn't want to have sex with other men, but he threatened to withhold her rent payments.

“I felt frustrated. I felt obligated,” "Jane" testified.

"Jane" is scheduled to return to the witness stand on Friday.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

