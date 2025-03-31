ICYMI: Young Scooter, Usher, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter died Friday on his 39th birthday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports he died after fleeing from police, succumbing to a leg injury he sustained after hopping over two fences. He had been transported to the Grady Marcus Trauma Center, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office told Variety. Scooter was signed to Future's Freebandz label and then Waka Flocka Flame's Brick Squad Monopoly. He appeared on songs with Gucci Mane, Zaytoven and Young Thug, and worked with Juicy J, Kodak Black and Rick Ross. His last album, Trap's Last Hope, dropped in March 2024.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's latest project is a lounge opening in Nashville on April 4. The Still G.I.N. Lounge will be located in the building that hosts Nashville Live!, bringing hip-hop, R&B and funk to a strip of bars that mainly focus on country or rock. Still G.I.N. Live is "where West Coast swagger meets Southern soul," per a press release, and is set to bring to Nashville a "smooth sophistication of a top-tier cocktail lounge with the energy and cultural influence of the legendary duo." Drinks include the Still G.I.N., Gin & Juice, the Platinum Negroni and Bee's Knees.

Usher kicked off the European leg of his Past, Present, Future tour on Saturday at the The O2 in London, the first of 10 shows scheduled at the venue. He took fans through three decades of hits, giving shots and Ush pounds to his fans. "Hopefully my music has been something to you. Maybe we fell in love together, maybe we had a good time together, but something brought you here," he said. "And I just want you to know, I appreciate the connection. If I didn't have you to cheer me on, I wouldn't continue to do this."

