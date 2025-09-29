ICYMI: Juvenile, Pusha T, Tina Turner and more

Juvenile released the second single from his upcoming album, Boiling Point. "He Gone" features Dee-1 and longtime collaborator Mannie Fresh and is accompanied by a music video. Boiling Point arrives on Nov. 14, marking Juvenile's first solo album in 10 years. Lenny Kravitz, Birdman, B.G., Jacquees and more appear on the project.

Pusha T reacted to the news that Clipse's "So Be It" has entered the top 10 on Mediabase's U.S. Urban Radio chart. "Hmmm…radio chart? That's different, thanx to all our family/supporters," he wrote on X with some prayer emojis. "So Be It" is currently the #10 song on the chart.

A Tina Turner statue was unveiled Friday in Brownsville, Tennessee, where the late singer grew up. It was designed by Fred Ajanogha, and features Turner with her signature hairstyle and a mic in hand, according to The Associated Press. The 10-foot statue took a year to complete and was unveiled as part of the annual Tina Turner Heritage Days, which celebrates her musical legacy.

Nicki Minaj has questioned whether her X was hacked after posts were shared confirming her upcoming release date was for an album led by a single titled "The Straw That Broke The Camel's Back." "Did someone hack my twitter?" she wrote, seemingly referring to the posts that have since been deleted. "Love you guys so much. God save the Barbz. For we wrestle not against flesh & blood but against principalities & power…against spiritual wickedness in high places… God is in control."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.