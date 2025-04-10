ICYMI: Frank Ocean tease, Roddy Ricch's 'Navy Boy' release date + Playboi Carti's new music

Frank Ocean seems to have something in the works. Rolling Stone confirmed that a billboard with the phrase "KIKI BOY 2025" appeared on the road into the Colorado Desert, where Coachella takes place. "Kiki Boy" references Frank's alleged private Instagram account, @kikiboyyyyyyy.

Roddy Ricch previously announced that the long-awaited The Navy Album would arrive in 2025, but now fans know when the album will drop. An update on Apple Music says the project will come out on July 18.

While feeding audience members cherries during a recent stop on his PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour, Usher chose not to feed a fan because he was uncertain of her age. "How old did you say you were? Did you say '16'?" he asked. "Oh, 19? OK."

“Are you really 19? You sure? You sure you’re sure?" Usher asked. "Alright, just to be safe, I’m not feeding you a cherry." He then gave the cherry to a woman in the crowd and asked her to feed the 19-year-old.

Playboi Carti's video for "Fine S***" is out now. It features Carti throwing a yacht party in Miami, flexing some cash, smoking and getting spicy with two girls in a private bedroom. "Fine S***" debuted at #33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at #16 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Its home album, Music, sits at #2 on the Billboard 200, following a two-week run at #1.

Ludacris tells Complex the best rap song of all time is Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper's Delight." "I would have to say that triggered a butterfly effect," he said. "If anybody else come to you today and try to say what the best Hip Hop song is – if that song didn't happen, that song wouldn't happen!"

