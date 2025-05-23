ICYMI: DJ Khaled, Kid Cudi and Tyla

DJ Khaled is back in "album mode," according to the caption of a recent Instagram post. The teaser trailer captures him and influencer Ashton Hall running shirtless ahead of matching Maybachs. He had previously announced his Aalam of God album in February, but deleted the announcement post after Drake publicly said his features on the album weren't cleared.

After testifying at Diddy's sex trafficking and racketeering trial Thursday, Kid Cudi took to social platform X to thank fans for "all the love and support." "People have been hitting me up the past week just checking in ... and I just, it really means a lot to me, man," he said in a video. "You guys are the best. I love y'all. This is a stressful situation. I'm glad it's behind me and yeah, I love y'all, man."

Tyla stars in a new Pandora campaign for its Timeless, Moments, Me and Essence collections, which "capture the essence of summer's expressiveness and the wonders of the natural world," a press release says, according to People. The Timeless and Moments collections were inspired by the sea's hidden treasures. The Me line features new mini dangle charms. And the Essence line, inspired by the ocean and waves, includes rings, bracelets and earrings.

