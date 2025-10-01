ICYMI: Chris Brown, Clipse, Kid Cudi and more

Sean "Diddy" Combs' attempt to overturn his conviction ahead of his sentencing on Friday was denied, according to court documents obtained by ABC News. Judge Arun Subramanian rejected the motion on Tuesday.

Chris Brown is #1 on Billboard's monthly Top Tours chart thanks to his Breezy Bowl XX tour, the highest-grossing and bestselling tour of August. Billboard Boxscore reports he sold 590,000 tickets for 14 shows in August, bringing in nearly $97 million. He's the second R&B act to dominate the Top Tours chart, following Beyoncé, and his Breezy Bowl run is the first R&B act to place at #1 since Renaissance World Tour topped the chart in 2023.

Clipse went to their family home in Virginia for their "The Birds Don't Sing" music video from their Let God Sort 'Em Out album. The visual pays tribute to Pusha T and Malice's late parents, with Push and his son Nigel literally leaving flowers at their gravesite. Images of their family and parents are dispersed throughout.

Kid Cudi took time Tuesday to wish his late friend Virgil Abloh a happy birthday. Alongside a throwback photo of him with the fashion designer, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to my big bro, the master, the visionary, Virgil!!! We miss u!!! Today we celebrate YOU!!! LOVE YOU V!!!"

While guesting on the It Is What It Is podcast, Mase said "it's pretty cool" Bad Bunny is headlining the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. But he mentioned two other people he thinks could've been chosen. "Probably Nicki Minaj — I think she's way overdue to be a halftime performer, as well as Drake should be one," he said. "I think that would have been perfect, after already just having Kendrick [Lamar], to let him come back and see if [Drake] could top that."

