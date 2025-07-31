How much house $1 million buys you in Lakeland

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Lakeland. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
6623 Crescent Lake Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $990,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,507
- Price per square foot: $282
- See 6623 Crescent Lake Dr, Lakeland on Redfin.com
645 Whisper Woods Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,477
- Price per square foot: $220
- See 645 Whisper Woods Dr, Lakeland on Redfin.com
6970 Catherine Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,660
- Price per square foot: $266
- See 6970 Catherine Dr, Lakeland on Redfin.com
845 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $965,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,988
- Price per square foot: $193
- See 845 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland on Redfin.com
6658 Crescent Woods Cir, Lakeland
- Price: $949,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,519
- Price per square foot: $269
- See 6658 Crescent Woods Cir, Lakeland on Redfin.com
2561 Rogers Rd, Lakeland
- Price: $949,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $301
- See 2561 Rogers Rd, Lakeland on Redfin.com
6542 Eagle Ridge Way, Lakeland
- Price: $924,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,490
- Price per square foot: $205
- See 6542 Eagle Ridge Way, Lakeland on Redfin.com
2551 Delphi Woods Cir, Lakeland
- Price: $924,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,759
- Price per square foot: $335
- See 2551 Delphi Woods Cir, Lakeland on Redfin.com
8904 Carrolwood Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $924,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,814
- Price per square foot: $509
- See 8904 Carrolwood Dr, Lakeland on Redfin.com
3121 Highlands BY The Lake Way, Lakeland
- Price: $919,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,727
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 3121 Highlands BY The Lake Way, Lakeland on Redfin.com
6546 Eagle View Loop, Lakeland
- Price: $900,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,333
- Price per square foot: $270
- See 6546 Eagle View Loop, Lakeland on Redfin.com
5789 Lake Victoria Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $899,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,153
- Price per square foot: $216
- See 5789 Lake Victoria Dr, Lakeland on Redfin.com
2728 Sunrise Landing Ln, Lakeland
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,103
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 2728 Sunrise Landing Ln, Lakeland on Redfin.com
6357 Ashley Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,858
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 6357 Ashley Dr, Lakeland on Redfin.com
15345 Rockridge Rd, Polk City
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,594
- Price per square foot: $250
- See 15345 Rockridge Rd, Polk City on Redfin.com
6567 Eagle Ridge Way, Lakeland
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,519
- Price per square foot: $255
- See 6567 Eagle Ridge Way, Lakeland on Redfin.com
2110 Reaney Rd, Lakeland
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,280
- Price per square foot: $274
- See 2110 Reaney Rd, Lakeland on Redfin.com
809 Fairlane Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $895,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,522
- Price per square foot: $197
- See 809 Fairlane Dr, Lakeland on Redfin.com
746 Mississippi Ave, Lakeland
- Price: $879,900
- 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,887
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 746 Mississippi Ave, Lakeland on Redfin.com
1825 Pawnee Trl, Lakeland
- Price: $879,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,381
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 1825 Pawnee Trl, Lakeland on Redfin.com
3906 Canyon Lake Pt, Lakeland
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,450
- Price per square foot: $253
- See 3906 Canyon Lake Pt, Lakeland on Redfin.com
9004 Selph Rd, Lakeland
- Price: $875,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,522
- Price per square foot: $346
- See 9004 Selph Rd, Lakeland on Redfin.com
1739 Laurel Glen Pl, Lakeland
- Price: $874,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,964
- Price per square foot: $294
- See 1739 Laurel Glen Pl, Lakeland on Redfin.com
5118 Eagles Nest Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $870,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,188
- Price per square foot: $272
- See 5118 Eagles Nest Dr, Lakeland on Redfin.com
2331 D R Bryant Rd, Lakeland
- Price: $869,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,706
- Price per square foot: $321
- See 2331 D R Bryant Rd, Lakeland on Redfin.com
655 Whisper Woods Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $855,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,400
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 655 Whisper Woods Dr, Lakeland on Redfin.com
1249 Lake Point Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,660
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 1249 Lake Point Dr, Lakeland on Redfin.com
2569 Rogers Rd, Lakeland
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,612
- Price per square foot: $325
- See 2569 Rogers Rd, Lakeland on Redfin.com
1217 Vista Hills Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $839,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,343
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 1217 Vista Hills Dr, Lakeland on Redfin.com
5865 Ross Creek Rd, Lakeland
- Price: $828,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,907
- Price per square foot: $284
- See 5865 Ross Creek Rd, Lakeland on Redfin.com
715 Hanover Ct, Lakeland
- Price: $826,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,397
- Price per square foot: $243
- See 715 Hanover Ct, Lakeland on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.