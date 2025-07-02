Hannaha Hall, Jason Weaver talk cast of 'The Chi': 'That camaraderie is so important'

The Chi is seven seasons in, but not every face is a familiar one. New to the cast this season are Kyla Pratt, Tammy Townsend, Punkie Johnson, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Reagan Gomez-Preston, who have all been warmly welcomed by the returning cast.

"Anytime it's a new cast member, we're very inviting to them. Like that's the energy. That's the space that we create on The Chi," Hannaha Hall tells ABC Audio. She's been a part of the cast since season 1, portraying the role of Tiffany.

Jason Weaver, who takes on the role of Shaad, attests to the welcoming environment, noting he was embraced when he joined the show in season 4.

"There's already those relationships and that level of camaraderie there amongst the cast and the crew. Everybody knows one another. And so you kind of coming in like the new kid in school, and that could be a very intimidating feeling," he says. "But I can honestly say ... I was welcomed with open arms."

Though COVID-19 restrictions were in place at the time, Weaver says he "still felt just a sense of just genuine warmth. And a welcoming feeling like, 'Hey, you a part of the team.'"

"That camaraderie is so important, especially when you're a large cast," he continues, giving credit to Lena Waithe, and producers Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield for creating that kind of environment.

"We ask questions of one another, we challenge one another, we support one another," Weaver says. "I absolutely love it."

