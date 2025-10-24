Halle Bailey talks women featured on debut album: 'We understand each other'

Halle Bailey has released her debut album, love? or something like it. She previously described it as "a story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after." It's a concept she felt would resonate best with the ladies, prompting her decision to feature only women on the project.

"I really wanted it to just be women when it came to this album," Halle told Tetris Kelly of Billboard. "At least for the first drop because I feel like women, we understand each other, especially when it comes to love and heartbreak and experiencing love in the public eye."

She specifically tapped her sister Chlöe for the project, as well as GloRilla, Mariah the Scientist and H.E.R.

“I love Glo,” Halle said when discussing their song "Know About Me." "I’ve always loved Glo. People always make this joke on Twitter that we look like distant cousins ... and I think it’s so funny." Halle said she sent the "bad b**** song" to GloRilla and "was so surprised" when she “immediately sent her verse back.”

When discussing her collaboration with Mariah, Halle said she "sent her a few [songs] and ['Alone'] was the one she really resonated with and wanted to be a part of.”

“When I heard her voice, I loved it, and it was really fun to add backgrounds to her voice and blend the two,” she shared, noting she and Mariah "understand each other [because of] what we were both going through."

Halle also talked about "No Warning," her song with H.E.R, where they say "these crass things on top of such a beautiful melodic track."

She added she mentally hears Chlöe on many of her songs, but "So I Can Feel Again" was the one she absolutely needed her on.

love? or something like it is out now.

