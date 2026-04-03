Halle Bailey on relating to 'You, Me & Tuscany' character + her 'love?... or something like it' ﻿lyrics

Halle Bailey attends the "You, Me & Tuscany" UK special screening at Ham Yard Hotel on March 23, 2026, in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey stars in the upcoming film You, Me & Tuscany as Anna, a woman who "crashes at an empty Italian villa, posing as the owner's fiancée," according to IMDB, and "discovers an unexpected romance that may transform her life." Speaking to People, Halle reveals, "I saw myself in her a lot."

"[She is] someone who gets it wrong sometimes," she says, "but still has the courage and the gumption to get back up again."

Halle knows a thing or two about getting back up again following her breakup with DDG, the father of her child, which she wrote about in her diary. Those entries turned into lyrics for her most recent album, love?... or something like it.

“It was a lot of my diary entries about my experience through love the past few years," Halle says of the lyrics. The project, she adds, is about "coming out of your version of what you thought was love in the moment and looking back and asking yourself, ‘Was that love?’ Just the journey you go on as a young woman.”

Halle and DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., were together for over two years. According to People, they are now co-parenting their son, Halo Grandberry, following a recent custody battle.

Nowadays, Halle says she's doing great and is "just grateful to be here."

"I was grateful that I got to put that out into the world," she says of her album. "It makes me so happy to see people responding to those songs. It literally blows my mind when I can find some version of a creative outlet and have it impact people."

You, Me & Tuscany arrives in theaters April 10.

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