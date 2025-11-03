G Herbo says 'Power' universe was big for hip-hop culture

G Herbo is a fan of the Power universe. In an interview with Angela Yee for XXL, he shared that the original series and its spinoffs have been beneficial to the culture of hip-hop and more generally, Black culture.

"The Power series was just big for the culture with how captivating it was where everybody was just so invested into the series and the characters and stuff," Herbo says, noting he's always eager to return home and "watch all the different spinoffs" whenever he is "on the road."

"For hip-hop, it just gave us all something to like do, rap about, like metaphorically, saying songs or putting stuff in your lyrics about Ghost character, Tommy character or Kanan character, Tariq," Herbo continues, adding that many artists have drawn inspiration for their music and art from shows in the Power universe.

"I feel like it was definitely important for hip-hop just to have that," Herbo concludes.

The Power spinoff Power Book IV: Force, which is based in Herbo's hometown of Chicago, returns Nov. 7 on Starz. Starring Joseph Sikora and Isaac Keys as Tommy Egan and Diamond Sampson, this season will mark the third and final one of the series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.