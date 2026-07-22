Fresh food is winning the grocery price war

Give a shopper two grocery stores that are equally close to home. One has lower prices. The other has better produce, a fuller deli, and a fresher bakery. Which one gets the trip?

Many would guess the cheaper store, but that isn’t always the case.

According to new research from Logile, a workforce management solutions provider, 46% of shoppers say they would pick the store with better fresh departments over one with lower prices when convenience is equal, compared with 40% who would still choose based on price. That swing could decide which grocery chains keep shoppers coming back and which ones lose them to the competition.

Prices have squeezed shoppers for years, but many are no longer letting that dictate where they shop. The Logile 2026 State of Fresh Grocery Shopping Report, based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers conducted with Pollfish in March 2026, reveals that quality shoppers can see and smell now beats the number at the register for a growing share of consumers.

The higher the income, the more fresh food wins

Price still wins at the low end. Among shoppers earning under $30,000 a year, 49% choose the cheaper store, and 37% choose the fresher one. When every dollar is spoken for, the receipt decides.

Move up the income ladder, and that flips fast. By $100,000 and above, 60% pick the store with better fresh departments, and just 29% pick the cheaper one. These are the shoppers with the most ways to avoid the store altogether, from delivery to meal kits, and they are choosing to walk the produce aisle themselves. For them, the quality of the fresh departments is reason enough to make the trip.

Parents across all income levels feel the same pull. Forty-nine percent of parents choose the fresher store, compared with 43% of shoppers without kids. For someone feeding a family, the quality on display in the produce case is worth a few extra dollars.

Gen X pays for fresh food, Gen Z still hunts for the deal

Gen X, roughly ages 46 to 61, is among the most loyal generations to fresh departments, according to the survey. Fifty-four percent would choose better fresh departments over a lower price. They have the standards to walk out over a tired display, and they do.

Gen Z is the exception. Shoppers ages 18 to 29 are the only group where price clearly leads, 47% to 36%. But they have not tuned out fresh food. Three in 4 have still switched stores to find better fresh departments, and 65% say clear labeling and dates are how they judge whether food is fresh, the highest of any age group. Younger shoppers trust what they can verify at a glance, which is why a clear date and visible handling standards can make the fresh aisle competitive even when money is tight.

The eyes and nose decide before the wallet

Ask people how they decide whether food is fresh, and price never comes up. They go by what they can see and smell. Nearly 7 in 10 look for produce with no visible damage or spoilage. Just as many look for clean displays and cases. Almost two-thirds are swayed by the smell of the bakery or prepared foods.

It works in reverse, too. The fastest way to lose a shopper's trust is produce that looks old or spoiled, named by 43% as the biggest red flag. That judgment does not stay in one aisle. A single tired display follows shoppers to the checkout, because most assume that if the lettuce out front is wilted, standards are slipping everywhere else in the store.

One wilted vegetable can sink the whole store

The stakes are high. Ninety-one percent of shoppers said fresh departments strongly influence whether they trust a grocery store, and 84% said a poorly kept produce or fresh section changes how they see the entire store, not just that section. The fresh department works like a report card that the shopper grades on every visit.

They also act on it. Seventy-eight percent have picked a different store because its fresh departments simply looked better. Only 5% have never switched stores over the quality of their fresh departments. One bad week in produce can hand a regular customer to a competitor.

Fresh food is what still gets people off the couch

Almost anything can be delivered now, but 74% of shoppers said fresh food is one of the main reasons they still shop for groceries in person. There is something a screen cannot replicate about picking out peaches by hand.

Prepared foods are pulling shoppers in even harder. Sixty-eight percent said hot meals like rotisserie chicken would get them to buy from the deli, which puts the grocery store in a straight fight with fast food and takeout for dinner. For a lot of families, the deli case now answers the question of what's for dinner.

The catch for retailers is that shoppers want more, not less. One in 5 say the fresh items they came for are often sold out, and their top request is simply more variety. That is harder than it sounds. Fresh food cannot be pulled from a back room when a case runs low. It has to be produced on-site, on time, in the right amount, by people who are on the floor when shoppers are there. Guess high, and it spoils. Guess low, and the shelf is empty by dinnertime.

A lower price at the register isn't enough to win that trip on its own anymore. Based on the survey results, the majority of shoppers are heading for the store with the brighter produce, the fuller deli case, and the bakery that still smells like something baked today, even when it costs a little more to go there.

This story was produced by Logile and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.