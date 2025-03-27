Femme It Forward taps Monica, Keyshia Cole and SWV for inaugural Femmeland At Sea cruise

Courtesy of Femme It Forward
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Femme It Forward is taking its women-centered panels to the Caribbean with its first-ever Femmeland At Sea cruise, a partnership with music-led destination experience company Vibee. Sailing Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, the voyage is from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, with performances from Monica, Keyshia Cole and SWV.

Other activities curated for the occasion include parties, wellness sessions, mentorship labs, wine tastings and karaoke. There will also be live podcasts of Crystal Renee Hayslett's Keep It Positive Sweetie, B. Simone's Let's Try This Again with B. Simone, and Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell's The Scottie & Sylvia ShowKirk Franklin's Sunday School, Trap Karaoke and more will also contribute to the live experience.

"As we celebrate our 5th anniversary, we are thrilled to announce our first-ever cruise — a vision I've had since our launch in 2020," Femme It Forward founder/CEO Heather Lowery said in a statement. "I have always been bold about what Femme It Forward stands for and the experiences we create with women at the center. And despite the current optics and everything around us demanding we shrink, we will continue to do more - create more opportunities, make space for more representation, and curate more experiences that amplify the voices of women everywhere."

Fans can currently sign up for presales; the general sale starts April 11 at 2 p.m. ET via femmelandatsea.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

