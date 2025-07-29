Erykah Badu announces tour supporting sophomore album, 'Mama's Gun'

Erykah Badu is hitting the road for the 25th anniversary of her sophomore album, Mama's Gun. The Mama's Gun '25: The Return of Automatic Slim trek will run from Oct. 3 to Dec. 10, with shows scheduled in Brooklyn, Chicago, Boston, Detroit and other cities.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday via a Live Nation presale at 10 a.m. local time; they will then become available to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Mama's Gun '25 will follow Erykah's Luv is...Tour with The Alchemist in support of their upcoming joint album. With two tours scheduled for the year, she told Billboard what she loves most about being onstage.

"It's the immediate reaction between you and the audience and the immediate feeling. The point where you become one living, breathing organism with people. That's what I live for," Erykah said. "It's my therapy. And theirs, too. We're in it together."

