Drake releases music video for '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' cut 'Nokia'

Drake has released the music video for "Nokia," off $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his joint album with PartyNextDoor.

In the black-and-white clip, shot in IMAX by frequent collaborator Theo Skudra, he's seen making his way past walls of LED screens displaying a game of Snake, a popular feature on most Nokia phones. Other clips find Drake performing the song amid a crowd of women in Carnival attire and walking through a room filled with dancers in matching outfits with a chunky flip phone in hand. He also flexes his dance moves in the video, which features a shot of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The full video for "Nokia" is available on YouTube. It arrives as the song enters the Billboard Hot 100's top 10, peaking at #7.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

