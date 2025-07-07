Drake to headline all three nights of Wireless Festival

Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Drake is making Wireless Festival history: he's the first artist to be tapped to headline all three nights of the event. He'll be taking the stage July 11, July 12 and July 13 at Finsbury Park in London, with different set lists for each night, according to Ticketmaster United Kingdom.

Friday openers include Summer Walker, Leon Thomas and PartyNextDoor; the Saturday show will feature openers BigXThaClub and Nemzzz.

Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, Popcaan, Spice, Masicka and more will take the stage ahead of Drake on Sunday.

The 2025 Wireless Festival will celebrate 20 years of the event. A final set of tickets is now available on wirelessfestival.co.uk/tickets/.

