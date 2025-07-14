Drake brings Vybz Kartel to Wireless Festival for first UK performance in 20 years

Drake's weekend plans included his three-night headlining run at the Wireless Festival, where he brought out Vybz Kartel for his first U.K. performance in over two decades.

"Today, I really wanted to pay my respect to the performers. Bringing the Worl' Boss home to London after 20 years, making sure that he got time to headline his set," Drake said, according to Billboard.

Kartel then took the stage and performed an over 90-minute set featuring "Romping Shop" with Spice, as well as Moliy's "Shake it to the Max."

"Twenty years I haven't been here. It's a pleasure," said Kartel, who served 13 years in prison before his conviction for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams was overturned by the Jamaican Court of Appeal in 2024.

Drake's sets at Wireless Festival, his first time headlining an event for three nights, also included appearances from Burna Boy, Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Rema, 21 Savage, Skepta, Popcaan and Central Cee, with whom he has a song dropping Friday.

He previewed the song at the festival and brought Rihanna's "Work" back to his set list, though he'd told fans last year, "I don't sing this song anymore. You can sing it for me."

There were also subtle digs at his foes. Drake changed the lyrics to his song "Nonstop" to shade LeBron James, rapping, "How I go from 6 to 23, no LeBron" instead of "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron?"

When fans chanted "F*** Kendrick [Lamar]," Drake responded, "Grab me a shot. I'll drink to that."

On Instagram, he called his headlining run at the 2025 Wireless Festival the "best 3 nights of my performance career."

